Blues vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Blues vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-225)
|Blues (+180)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won 10, or 50.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- St. Louis has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +180 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.
- St. Louis has played 18 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Blues vs Panthers Additional Info
Blues vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|91 (21st)
|Goals
|88 (26th)
|80 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (22nd)
|18 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (31st)
|18 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (9th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues went 4-6-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over six times.
- The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- In their last 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blues have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (88 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Blues have given up 104 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd.
- Their -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
