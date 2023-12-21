Thursday's game that pits the Bradley Braves (6-5) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at Carver Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-65 in favor of Bradley, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-11.4)

Bradley (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Bradley has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to SIU-Edwardsville, who is 6-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Braves are 8-2-0 and the Cougars are 5-4-0.

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves score 71.8 points per game (257th in college basketball) and give up 71.1 (186th in college basketball) for a +8 scoring differential overall.

The 34.5 rebounds per game Bradley averages rank 269th in the nation, and are 2.7 fewer than the 37.2 its opponents pull down per contest.

Bradley makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (6.8). It is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (117th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.5%.

The Braves rank 252nd in college basketball with 92.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 233rd in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bradley and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Braves commit 12.6 per game (242nd in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball action).

