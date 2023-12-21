How to Watch Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (6-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley Stats Insights
- This season, the Braves have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
- Bradley has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Braves sit at 265th.
- The Braves score only 2.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (69.1).
- Bradley is 5-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Bradley played better in home games last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Braves played better at home last season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 66.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, Bradley drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Akron
|L 67-52
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 76-69
|Carver Arena
|12/18/2023
|Duquesne
|L 69-67
|The LeBron James Arena
|12/21/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/28/2023
|Truman State
|-
|Carver Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
