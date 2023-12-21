The Bradley Braves (6-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley Stats Insights

  • This season, the Braves have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
  • Bradley has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Braves sit at 265th.
  • The Braves score only 2.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (69.1).
  • Bradley is 5-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Bradley played better in home games last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Braves played better at home last season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 66.3 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Bradley drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Akron L 67-52 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Cleveland State L 76-69 Carver Arena
12/18/2023 Duquesne L 69-67 The LeBron James Arena
12/21/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Carver Arena
12/28/2023 Truman State - Carver Arena
1/3/2024 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.