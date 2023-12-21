Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Bradley Braves (6-5) will be looking to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bradley Moneyline
|SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bradley (-11.5)
|135.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Bradley (-11.5)
|135.5
|-850
|+540
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends
- Bradley has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, eight out of the Braves' 10 games have hit the over.
- SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Cougars' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.
