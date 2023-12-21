The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to end a nine-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 230.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Chicago and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points.

Chicago has an average point total of 223.4 in its outings this year, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls have gone 14-15-0 ATS this season.

This season, Chicago has been favored 10 times and won five of those games.

This season, Chicago has won three of its five games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 61.5% chance to win.

Bulls vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 9 31% 110.3 221.2 113.1 235.6 220.5 Spurs 15 57.7% 110.9 221.2 122.5 235.6 231.7

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Bulls have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.

When playing at home, Chicago owns a worse record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-7-0).

The Bulls record 110.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs allow.

Chicago is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bulls and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 14-15 3-2 18-11 Spurs 11-15 10-12 18-8

Bulls vs. Spurs Point Insights

Bulls Spurs 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-7 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 122.5 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 6-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-3

