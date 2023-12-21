The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Chicago has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.

The Bulls put up 110.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs give up.

When Chicago puts up more than 122.5 points, it is 4-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are posting 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 110.2 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Chicago is allowing 109.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 117.1.

The Bulls are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game, which is 0.8 more than they're averaging in away games (12.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.7% when playing at home and 38.2% when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries