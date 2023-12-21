Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs matchup at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Thursday's points prop bet for Vucevic is 19.5 points. That's 2.9 more than his season average of 16.6.

He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (10.5) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).

Vucevic's season-long assist average -- 3.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

Vucevic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -154)

Thursday's points prop for DeMar DeRozan is 23.5. That's 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

DeRozan's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -122)

The 22.5-point prop total for Coby White on Thursday is 5.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 17.5.

He has grabbed 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (4.5).

White's assist average -- 4.9 -- is 1.6 lower than Thursday's over/under (6.5).

White averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Thursday's over/under for Wembanyama is 21.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 11.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (13.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Keldon Johnson has averaged 17.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point less than Thursday's points prop total.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (6.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Johnson has hit 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

