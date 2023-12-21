How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (37.4%).
- Eastern Illinois is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 89th.
- The Panthers' 72.8 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 59.1 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Illinois averages 86.7 points per game at home, and 61.0 on the road.
- The Panthers allow 55.2 points per game at home, and 77.0 away.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois drains more trifectas away (5.8 per game) than at home (5.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (33.3%) than at home (32.7%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|IUPUI
|W 75-58
|Lantz Arena
|12/10/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 73-70
|Lantz Arena
|12/17/2023
|Blackburn
|W 87-66
|Lantz Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
