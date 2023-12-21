The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-30.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-29.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Eastern Illinois has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 30.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Iowa State is 8-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Cyclones' 11 games have hit the over.

