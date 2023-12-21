Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) will meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 12.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
- Dan Luers: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 6.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre King: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robert Jones: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|35th
|83.7
|Points Scored
|71.6
|251st
|7th
|59.6
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|22nd
|114th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|35.6
|82nd
|68th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|51st
|275th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|5.6
|314th
|19th
|17.8
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|53rd
|10
|Turnovers
|11.5
|151st
