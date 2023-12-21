Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) are heavily favored (-30.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.
Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iowa State
|-30.5
|138.5
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Eastern Illinois has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.
- The average total for Eastern Illinois' games this season is 136.3 points, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Eastern Illinois has gone 4-4-0 ATS this year.
- Iowa State (8-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 22.7% more often than Eastern Illinois (4-4-0) this year.
Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|7
|63.6%
|86.9
|159.7
|59.1
|122.6
|136.6
|Eastern Illinois
|3
|37.5%
|72.8
|159.7
|63.5
|122.6
|138.1
Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Panthers average 13.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (59.1).
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-5 overall record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|8-3-0
|2-0
|8-3-0
|Eastern Illinois
|4-4-0
|1-0
|4-4-0
Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Eastern Illinois
|13-3
|Home Record
|6-9
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-12
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.7
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
