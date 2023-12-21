Thursday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (6-4) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9) at Kohl Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-54 and heavily favors Wisconsin to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Panthers are coming off of a 65-55 loss to Northern Illinois in their last game on Monday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Eastern Illinois vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Eastern Illinois 54

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers took down the No. 306-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 67-55, on December 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Badgers have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Eastern Illinois has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (five).

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 306) on December 7

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 325) on December 5

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 334) on November 12

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 15.8 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

15.8 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71)

9.1 PTS, 35 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71) Lalani Ellis: 8 PTS, 45.1 FG%

8 PTS, 45.1 FG% Charita Lewis: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers' -87 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.3 points per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (274th in college basketball).

