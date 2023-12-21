Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
AlWood High School at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
