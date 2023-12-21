Thursday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) facing off at Redbird Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-62 victory for heavily favored Illinois State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Southeast Missouri State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-15.1)

Illinois State (-15.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Illinois State has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Southeast Missouri State, who is 1-7-0 ATS. The Redbirds have hit the over in four games, while Redhawks games have gone over three times.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds' +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.0 points per game (321st in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).

Illinois State ranks 149th in the country at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Illinois State knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 28.2% from deep while its opponents hit 33.0% from long range.

The Redbirds average 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (301st in college basketball), and allow 86.3 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

Illinois State has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (152nd in college basketball).

