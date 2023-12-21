How to Watch Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) will try to break a five-game road slide when taking on the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Redbird Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Northern Iowa vs Northern Illinois (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Bradley (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Illinois State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 282nd.
- The 67.0 points per game the Redbirds record are 6.7 fewer points than the Redhawks allow (73.7).
- When Illinois State puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 3-0.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last season, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game in away games.
- At home, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (70.7).
- Illinois State made 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 64-58
|Redbird Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 75-65
|Redbird Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
