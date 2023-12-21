The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) will try to break a five-game road slide when taking on the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Redbird Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
  • Illinois State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 282nd.
  • The 67.0 points per game the Redbirds record are 6.7 fewer points than the Redhawks allow (73.7).
  • When Illinois State puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 3-0.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last season, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (70.7).
  • Illinois State made 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Northern Kentucky W 62-59 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Norfolk State L 64-58 Redbird Arena
12/17/2023 North Dakota State W 75-65 Redbird Arena
12/21/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Redbird Arena
12/29/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
1/2/2024 @ Drake - Knapp Center

