Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Darius Burford: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Adam Larson: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- BJ Ward: 5.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|320th
|67.1
|Points Scored
|67
|321st
|69th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|242nd
|205th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|33
|193rd
|202nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|121st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|292nd
|11.4
|Assists
|13.4
|176th
|297th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|13.2
|276th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.