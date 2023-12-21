The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Dalton Banks: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Lewis: 9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Darius Burford: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Adam Larson: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aquan Smart: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Braxton Stacker: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK BJ Ward: 5.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 320th 67.1 Points Scored 67 321st 69th 65.8 Points Allowed 73.7 242nd 205th 32.6 Rebounds 33 193rd 202nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10 121st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.1 212th 292nd 11.4 Assists 13.4 176th 297th 13.6 Turnovers 13.2 276th

