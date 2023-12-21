The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) visit the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) after losing five straight road games. The Redbirds are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -13.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Illinois State's games this season have had an average of 132.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Redbirds are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Illinois State has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Redbirds have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1400 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Illinois State has a 93.3% chance to win.

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 4 40% 67.0 137 65.5 139.2 141.2 Southeast Missouri State 4 50% 70.0 137 73.7 139.2 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The 67.0 points per game the Redbirds record are 6.7 fewer points than the Redhawks give up (73.7).

When Illinois State totals more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 5-5-0 0-0 4-6-0 Southeast Missouri State 1-7-0 1-3 3-5-0

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Southeast Missouri State 8-7 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 5-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.