Thursday's contest at Massimino Court has the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) taking on the UTEP Miners (4-7) at 1:15 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-63 victory, heavily favoring Illinois.

The Fighting Illini's last game was a 60-59 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Illinois vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Illinois vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, UTEP 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini registered their best win of the season on November 7, when they beat the Morehead State Eagles, who rank No. 208 in our computer rankings, 81-61.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Illinois is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Illinois has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 208) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 251) on November 26

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 305) on December 6

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 317) on November 29

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 351) on November 15

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 12.6 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 STL, 69.3 FG%

12.6 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 STL, 69.3 FG% Genesis Bryant: 15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Adalia McKenzie: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Makira Cook: 11.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Camille Hobby: 7.8 PTS, 55.2 FG%

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allow 61.7 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

