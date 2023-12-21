On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Jake Neighbours going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

In eight of 31 games this season, Neighbours has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play, Neighbours has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Neighbours averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:25 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:42 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 20:05 Home W 6-4

Blues vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

