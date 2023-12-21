Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Kane County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampshire High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
