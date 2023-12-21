Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abingdon-Avon High School at Spoon River Valley High School - Co-op Cuba
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: London Mills, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
