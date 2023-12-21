Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayslake Central High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook South High School at Deerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine East High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles North High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.