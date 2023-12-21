We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grayslake Central High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21

Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook South High School at Deerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

Location: Deerfield, IL

Deerfield, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine East High School at Vernon Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles North High School at Highland Park High School