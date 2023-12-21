Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Lee County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dixon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
