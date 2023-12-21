Thursday's contest that pits the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-55 in favor of Iowa, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Ramblers claimed a 77-74 win against SIU-Edwardsville.

Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 87, Loyola Chicago 55

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

When the Ramblers defeated the Milwaukee Panthers, who are ranked No. 210 in our computer rankings, on December 9 by a score of 60-47, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Loyola Chicago has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 210) on December 9

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 227) on November 29

77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 292) on December 18

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 302) on December 2

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 325) on November 16

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Alyssa Fisher: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%

6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG% Emma Nolan: 4.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.7 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

At home, the Ramblers average 60.2 points per game. Away, they score 71.5.

At home Loyola Chicago is allowing 60.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than it is away (67.5).

