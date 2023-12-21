Macon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Macon County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lutheran School Association High School at Maroa-Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
