Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Macoupin County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carlinville High School at Gillespie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Gillespie, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mac High School at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
