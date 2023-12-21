If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in McHenry County, Illinois today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grayslake Central High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21

4:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Huntley High School