Thursday's game that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) at NIU Convocation Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-77 in favor of Northern Iowa. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 80, Northern Illinois 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-2.4)

Northern Iowa (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 157.0

Northern Illinois has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northern Iowa, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Huskies are 5-2-0 and the Panthers are 7-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and are allowing 76.2 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.

Northern Illinois is 99th in the nation at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.3 its opponents average.

Northern Illinois knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Huskies score 97.7 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball), while allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball).

Northern Illinois and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.1 per game (203rd in college basketball) and force 11.3 (250th in college basketball play).

