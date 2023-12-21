The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 318th.

The Huskies score an average of 82.2 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 74.7 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Northern Illinois is putting up more points at home (89.3 per game) than away (73.4).

In 2023-24 the Huskies are conceding 11.8 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (79.6).

Northern Illinois drains more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.1%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule