Thursday's game between the Temple Owls (6-5) and Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 77-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Temple, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 86-66 victory over Bradley in their most recent game on Sunday.

Northwestern vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Northwestern vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 77, Northwestern 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wildcats beat the UIC Flames 92-86 on November 9.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Northwestern has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 130) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 310) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 319) on November 12

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 325) on December 17

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Caileigh Walsh: 11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39) Caroline Lau: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Paige Mott: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have been outscored by 12.1 points per game (posting 68.6 points per game, 144th in college basketball, while giving up 80.7 per contest, 346th in college basketball) and have a -133 scoring differential.

