Northwestern vs. Temple December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (3-5) play the Temple Owls (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Liacouras Center. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET.
Northwestern vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Aleah Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Ines Piper: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tiarra East: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tristen Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Piper: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- East: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
