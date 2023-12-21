The Temple Owls (6-5) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Northwestern vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 68.6 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 63.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.1 points, Northwestern is 4-2.
  • Temple's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The 72.3 points per game the Owls put up are 8.4 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (80.7).
  • Temple has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 80.7 points.
  • When Northwestern allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Owls are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (44.8%).
  • The Wildcats make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northwestern Leaders

  • Melannie Daley: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Caileigh Walsh: 11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)
  • Caroline Lau: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Paige Mott: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Maryland L 71-58 Xfinity Center
12/13/2023 @ DePaul L 90-65 Wintrust Arena
12/17/2023 Bradley W 86-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
12/30/2023 Rutgers - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/2/2024 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

