Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Buchnevich's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich has averaged 18:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Buchnevich has scored a goal in eight of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Buchnevich has a point in 14 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 10 of 29 games this season, Buchnevich has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Buchnevich's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 2 23 Points 2 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

