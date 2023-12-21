Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Sangamon County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Mac High School at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
