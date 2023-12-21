Shelby County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you live in Shelby County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Judah Christian School at Central A & M High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
