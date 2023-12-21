The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Bradley Braves (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Cougars rank 171st.

The Cougars score just 1.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Braves give up (71.1).

When it scores more than 71.1 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 6-1.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville averages 87.2 points per game at home, and 60.4 away.

At home the Cougars are conceding 64.2 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than they are on the road (76.6).

At home, SIU-Edwardsville makes 8.2 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.3%) than on the road (36.3%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule