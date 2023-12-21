The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Bradley Braves (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in two of two games this season.

Bradley has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Braves' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

