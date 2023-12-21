The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug included, will face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Krug's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Torey Krug vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Krug has averaged 21:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Krug has scored a goal in one of 31 games this season.

Krug has a point in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Krug has an assist in 11 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Krug hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Krug going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 15 Points 3 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

