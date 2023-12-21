How to Watch UIC vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) will look to end a four-game road slide when squaring off against the UIC Flames (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- UIC is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Flames are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 173rd.
- The Flames put up 5.8 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals allow (79.2).
- When UIC totals more than 79.2 points, it is 4-0.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UIC averaged 68.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.1).
- At home, the Flames surrendered 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than on the road (75.5).
- In terms of total threes made, UIC performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip in road games.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 55-49
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|L 70-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
