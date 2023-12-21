The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) will look to end a four-game road slide when squaring off against the UIC Flames (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

UIC is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Flames are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 173rd.

The Flames put up 5.8 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals allow (79.2).

When UIC totals more than 79.2 points, it is 4-0.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UIC averaged 68.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.1).

At home, the Flames surrendered 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than on the road (75.5).

In terms of total threes made, UIC performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip in road games.

UIC Upcoming Schedule