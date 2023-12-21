The UIC Flames (5-3) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 16 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Christian Jones: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Josiah Hammons: 14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Shon Robinson: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Elijah Davis: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Morgan: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 183rd 74.4 Points Scored 78.1 121st 25th 62.6 Points Allowed 79.5 329th 179th 33.3 Rebounds 35.5 87th 250th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 91st 54th 9.1 3pt Made 8.4 98th 103rd 14.8 Assists 13 201st 288th 13.4 Turnovers 15.8 356th

