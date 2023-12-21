The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the UIC Flames (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -14.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC Betting Records & Stats

UIC's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points three times.

UIC has an average point total of 135.9 in its outings this year, 10.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Flames' ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

UIC has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Flames have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.

The implied probability of a win from UIC, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 3 33.3% 73.4 149.1 62.5 141.7 139.1 Incarnate Word 5 55.6% 75.7 149.1 79.2 141.7 148.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The 73.4 points per game the Flames put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (79.2).

UIC is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 7-2-0 0-0 4-5-0 Incarnate Word 4-5-0 0-1 5-4-0

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Incarnate Word 7-8 Home Record 7-7 3-11 Away Record 3-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.