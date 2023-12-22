Champaign County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you reside in Champaign County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maroa-Forsyth High School at Judah Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.