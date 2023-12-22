Chicago State vs. Wisconsin December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.
Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Storr: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|211th
|73.6
|Points Scored
|66.4
|323rd
|30th
|63.1
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|208th
|272nd
|34.3
|Rebounds
|31.7
|338th
|76th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|282nd
|6.2
|3pt Made
|5.6
|314th
|314th
|11
|Assists
|9.5
|352nd
|47th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|289th
