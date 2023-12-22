The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Storr: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 211th 73.6 Points Scored 66.4 323rd 30th 63.1 Points Allowed 72.3 208th 272nd 34.3 Rebounds 31.7 338th 76th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 282nd 6.2 3pt Made 5.6 314th 314th 11 Assists 9.5 352nd 47th 9.8 Turnovers 13.4 289th

