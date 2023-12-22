The Chicago State Cougars (7-9) are big, 24.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5 points.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -24.5 133.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played eight games this season that ended with a point total over 133.5 points.

Chicago State's games this year have had a 135.6-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago State is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.

Chicago State (8-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 7.8% more often than Wisconsin (5-6-0) this season.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 6 54.5% 73.6 139.3 66 135.9 135.1 Chicago State 8 53.3% 65.7 139.3 69.9 135.9 140.5

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Chicago State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Cougars' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Cougars put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Badgers give up to opponents (66).

When it scores more than 66 points, Chicago State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 5-6-0 0-1 5-6-0 Chicago State 8-7-0 1-0 7-8-0

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Chicago State 11-6 Home Record 8-0 6-6 Away Record 3-20 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

