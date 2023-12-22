Friday's contest that pits the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) against the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at Kohl Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-58 in favor of Wisconsin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 80, Chicago State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-21.4)

Wisconsin (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Wisconsin's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, and Chicago State's is 8-7-0. The Badgers are 5-6-0 and the Cougars are 7-8-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (posting 65.7 points per game, 331st in college basketball, while giving up 69.9 per outing, 156th in college basketball) and have a -67 scoring differential.

Chicago State grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Chicago State hits 5.7 three-pointers per game (320th in college basketball) at a 29.0% rate (325th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.2% from deep.

Chicago State has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.0 (323rd in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (28th in college basketball).

