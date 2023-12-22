The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Chicago State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46% from the field.

The Cougars are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 100th.

The Cougars average just 0.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Badgers allow (66).

When it scores more than 66 points, Chicago State is 5-3.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Chicago State is averaging 4.8 more points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (60.8).

At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 1.5 more than they are on the road (67.5).

Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.3). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (33.3%).

