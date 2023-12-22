The Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Chicago State matchup.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Wisconsin (-24.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wisconsin (-24.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Chicago State is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Wisconsin has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Badgers' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

