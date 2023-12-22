If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Horizon Science Academy-Southwest at Quest Charter Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22

4:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Heyworth, IL

Heyworth, IL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Fallon High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 22

4:30 PM CT on December 22 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Peotone High School at Shepard High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22

5:30 PM CT on December 22 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect High School at Elk Grove High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22

6:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Elk Grove Village, IL Conference: Mid-Suburban League

Mid-Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal High School at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22

6:30 PM CT on December 22 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge Prep High School at St. Edward High School