Franklin County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Franklin County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield Community High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Benton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.