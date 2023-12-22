Friday's game features the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) and the Missouri Tigers (7-4) squaring off at Enterprise Center (on December 22) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 win for Illinois.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 6.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Line: Illinois -6.5

Illinois -6.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Illinois -300, Missouri +230

Illinois vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Illinois (-6.5)



Illinois (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Illinois has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Missouri, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Fighting Illini have a 3-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 154.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.4 points per game (81st in college basketball) and allow 64.2 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Illinois comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. It is recording 44.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9 per contest.

Illinois makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc (230th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.2%.

The Fighting Illini rank 126th in college basketball with 97.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th in college basketball defensively with 78.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Illinois has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.3 per game (221st in college basketball play) while forcing 9.3 (350th in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and are giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball.

Missouri is 328th in college basketball at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents average.

Missouri knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), three more than its opponents.

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 10.8 (93rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.2.

